Chicano Batman Reveal New Song “Pink Elephant”: Stream

Chicano Batman, photo via artist's Facebook

Chicano Batman have returned with a new song called “Pink Elephant”. It’s the second taste of the Los Angeles outfit’s upcoming fourth album, Invisible People.

Like previous single “Color My Life”, the springy “Pink Elephant” features a thumping bassline, sun-soaked vocals, and a killer lead guitar lick. The perfect accompaniment for warmer weather, the track rolls out like a refreshing blend of psych-pop, neo-soul, and tropicalia.



Its accompanying muic video sees the band in action at Hollywood’s Barefoot Studios, which is where Chicano Batman — as well as legends like Stevie Wonder, Jimi Hendrix, and Marvin Gaye — recorded their new album. Dance along as you watch below.

Editors' Picks 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2020

These were the top-selling vinyl records of 2010s



Invisible People was mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes, Kacey Musgraves, The War On Drugs) and produced by Leon Michels (Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Lee Fields). It’s out May 1st via ATO Records.

Last year, the group opened for Vampire Weekend on the first leg of their Father of the Bride tour. Chicano Batman were originally supposed to hit the road this spring and summer, but had to postpone all their dates due to the COVID-19 health crisis. “The good news is that we’re in the process of rescheduling these shows and will announce new dates ASAP,” they wrote on Twitter last week.

In the meantime, be sure to catch Chicano Batman when they take over the Consequence of Sound Instagram on Tuesday. Make sure to check out full takeover schedule for all the artists running out IG this week.