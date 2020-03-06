Chromatics Reveal Cinematic New Song “Famous Monsters”: Stream

Chromatics' "Famous Monsters" video

Following a seven-year gap between albums, Chromatics appear to be moving full speed ahead with new music. Just mere months after their Closer to Grey album, the dream pop outfit put out the single “TOY” in January. Johnny Jewel & co. are back today with their second offering of 2020, “Famous Monsters”.

Like many of Chromatics’ catalog cuts, this new single is a moody yet blissful gem, led by spoken word incantations from frontwoman Ruth Radelet. “Famous monsters in a high rise… we never wake, we never die,” she half whispers.



“Famous Monsters” also has enough cinematic qualities to make it a fitting backing track for the big screen. Jewel, the song’s producer, obviously picked up on this, as his directed music video plays out like a hypnotic ’80s horror film. Check it out below.

In support of Closer to Grey and these new singles, Chromatics are expected to hit the festival circuit this summer to play Primavera Sound and Flow Festival, among others. Grab concert tickets to see one of the Best Live Bands of 2019 by heading here.