CupcakKe Returns with New Song “Lawd Jesus”: Stream

The rapper previously said she was retiring from music

on March 06, 2020, 10:34am
CupcakKe

CupcakKe has officially emerged from retirement today and with a new song called “Lawd Jesus”.

In a distressing Instagram Live stream last fall, the rapper announced she’d be stepping away from her music career. One of the main reasons for her decision was that she felt she was “corrupting the youth” with her raunchy rap lyrics, such as on singles like “Deepthroat” and “Squidward Nose”. CupcakKe also talked about issues related to body image and mentioned she’d been suffering from a gambling addiction which recently set her back $700,000.

On her new comeback track, CupcakKe attempts to address some of those retirement concerns. Not only is most of the song free of any overt, X-rated lyricism, but it also sees the MC reflecting on her struggles. At one point she raps, “I had to fight all my demons, that shit was real challenging.” Stream it below.

