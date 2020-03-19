Dirty Projectors, photo by Ben Kaye

With tours and festivals being canceled left and right due to the coronavirus, artists are finding themselves in increasingly precarious situations with regards to lost revenue. To help those musicians in need, Dirty Projectors have released a benefit single today, a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation”.

This new rendition was performed, produced, and mixed entirely by Dirty Projectors leader Dave Longstreth. All proceeds from the cover will go toward a relief fund recently launched by The Recording Academy’s charity MusiCares. Already, The Academy has donated $1 million dollars to the fund.



“My cover of Plastic Ono Band’s ‘Isolation’ is up for streaming & purchase,” Longstreth noted in a statement. “All proceeds through April 3rd are going toward MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief fund for musicians and music industry folks whose work has been disrupted by the crisis. So I encourage you to buy it (pay-what-you-wish) and we can be a part of helping combat this together.”

Stream the cover below. To purchase it, head here.

Dirty Projectors put out a new song called “Overlord” just last month. Their last album, Lamp Lit Prose, dropped in 2018.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 9,000 lives worldwide and infected more than 230,000. The outbreak has led to the total collapse of the live music industry, with tours from Foo Fighters, Billie Eilish, and Thom Yorke all being canceled. Major festivals too, such as Coachella, Glastonbury, and Bonnaroo, have had to put into place drastic last minute changes.

Dirty Projectors’ “Isolation” Artwork: