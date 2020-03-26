Dua Lipa Gets Physical On New Album Future Nostalgia: Stream

English pop musician Dua Lipa has released her second full-length album, Future Nostalgia. You can stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify. Additionally, you can watch a YouTube livestream hosted by Dua Lipa herself.
Lipa chose to release Future Nostalgia a week early, citing the coronavirus pandemic and the album leaking on social media. It was initially slated for release on April 3rd, 2020.
On Instagram Live, she told fans that she hoped the album “makes you dance.” In keeping with that theme, Lipa collaborated with producers Ian Kirkpatrick, The Monsters and the Strangerz, and Stuart Price, all known for helming body-moving pop anthems.
As early teasers, Lipa shared singles “Don’t Start Now” and “Physical”, both of which could be played on a dance floor or during a jazzercise class. She also dropped “Break My Heart”, which interpolates the INXS track “Need You Tonight”.
The 24-year-old artist will support Future Nostalgia with a recently rescheduled world tour. Her European and UK leg, originally slated for the spring, now launches in early 2021. Her new North American dates have not yet been announced. Find concert tickets here.
“I tried to hold out for as long as possible but I can see that, at the moment, things aren’t changing and for the safety of everyone around us, we really need to be careful and cautious,” Lipa recently said on Instagram Live, per the BBC.
Future Nostalgia Tracklist:
01. Future Nostalgia
02. Don’t Start Now
03. Cool
04. Physical
05. Levitating
06. Pretty Please
07. Hallucinate
08. Love Again
09. Break My Heart
10. Good in Bed
11. Boys Will Be Boys
Dua Lipa 2020-2021 Tour Dates:
