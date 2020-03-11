Toro y Moi and Flume, photo by Joyce Kim

Flume and Toro y Moi have combined their talents on a song called “The Difference”. Stream it below via its official music video, helmed by director Jonathan Zawada.

“We made this song between a day at my place in L.A. and a day at [Toro y Moi’s] Chaz’s spot in Oakland,” Flume noted in a statement. “This was our first time working together, I’ve been a Toro Y Moi fan for a while. His song ‘Talamak’ is a longtime favorite. I listened to that one a lot when I first started Flume as a project.”



Both artists have been on a release spree as of late. In October, Toro y Moi, aka Chaz Bundick, put out Soul Trash mixtape and short film. As for Flume, he issued a handful of collaborative projects last year, including his Quits EP with Reo Cragun and the London Grammar-assisted single “Let You Know”. He also put out his Hi, This Is Flume mixtape. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Wednesday, Flume revealed he has even more material coming later this year, saying,

“Yeah, we’ll put out a record this year. I mean, I’m just working away. I’m trying to do, like, a beat a day or two ideas a day. I kind of got the blinders on, head down. And yeah, so hopefully put a record out this year. What I’m trying to do is I’m trying to have fun with music. I think sometimes I take it too seriously. And now I’m just having fun and making whatever comes to mind. And it’s, uh, it’s been really satisfying. And I’m feeling good creatively. So yeah, hopefully I’ll have plenty more to share this year.”

To coincide with today’s release of “The Difference”, Flume has announced a special three-night residency at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. For each evening, the Aussie native will be joined by a different set of openers, many of whom are past collaborators and fellow electronic music producers. Cashmere Cat and Shlohmo feature on the first day; Mura Masa, Clams Casino, and Kučka on the second; and SOPHIE and Toro y Moi on the third and last night.

For more information on the Red Rocks residency, head here. For tickets to the rest of Flume’s concert schedule, make your way here.

Flume 2020 Tour Dates:

03/20 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music + Art Project

06/08 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks (Flume & Friends) #

06/09 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks (Flume & Friends) $

06/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks (Flume & Friends) ^

06/13 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/25-28 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

07/10-11 – Surrey, BC @ Fvded in the Park

07/24 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

# = w/ Cashmere Cat, Shlohmo

$ = w/ Mura Masa, Clams Casino, Kučka

^ = w/ SOPHIE and Toro y Moi