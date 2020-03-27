Future is a Bonafide “Tycoon” on New Single: Stream

Future, photo by Philip Cosores

Spring has barely sprung and yet Future has already released collaborations with Drake, Jhené Aiko, Lil Uzi, and Lil Baby. The Atlanta native is back today, but this time flies solo on new single “Tycoon”.

Being without a wingman or assist is no problem for Future, who relies on his riches and swagger to do all the talking here. “I’m a ty-tycoon, that’s why they hate me,” he raps, not bothered for a second by his competition. “Got Balencis on my feet, they can’t take me.”



One particular line that’s either brilliant or cringe-worthy sees him flaunting his expensive rides. “Catch me rollin’ in the Ghost, Patrick Swayze/ Traveling all across the coast for this gravy.” (Ghost is a type of Rolls-Royce, apparently.)

The track comes with a music video helmed by frequent associate Elf Rivera, and it sees Future cruising around in — what else — a pricey car with his girlfriend. Check it out below.

Future was similarly prolific in 2019, releasing both his WIZRD album and Save Me EP. He also closed out the year by teaming up with Lil Durk.