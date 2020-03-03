HAIM's "The Steps" video

HAIM kicked off the week by announcing a new album called Women in Music Pt. III. They’re back now just 24 hours later with another single off the record.

The guitar-driven track is titled “The Steps” and comes with a music video co-directed by Danielle Haim alongside veteran filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, who also helmed the group’s previous visuals. In it, we see how the three Haim sisters get ready for their day, makeup and toothbrush routines included. Watch below.



Women in Music Pt. III, the follow-up to 2017’s Something to Tell You, is officially out April 24th via Columbia and features production from Ariel Rechtshaid and Rostam. For more of the LP, revisit early offerings “Summer Girl”, “Hallelujah”, and “Now I’m In It”.

The sister trio currently has a handful of tour dates lined up, including festival appearances at Florida’s Okeechobee, Roskilde in Denmark, and Spain’s Mad Cool. Snag your concert tickets here.