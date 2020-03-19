Hayley Williams (photo by Ben Kaye) and boygenius (photo by Lera Pentelute)

During these uncertain times, plagued by an actual plague, one could use a digital hug. Thankfully, Hayley Williams is here to offer some to her fans.

Today, the Paramore leader has shared a new single from her solo debut, Petals for Armor. It’s called “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” and features very special guests Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, better known as boygenius. “A massive (socially distant) hug from me,” Williams wrote in a post announcing the track. Stream it below.



This new collaboration marks the first time the two acts have worked together, though members of boygenius have crossed paths with Williams in the past. In 2017, Baker opened for Paramore, while Williams has been a longtime supporter of Bridgers and her debut album, Stranger in the Alps.

“Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” is off the second half of Petals for Armor. On social media, Williams said that she’d considered releasing this second half all at one time this week, much like she did with the first part last month. However, because of anxieties related to the coronavirus pandemic, she’s instead rolling out individual songs, starting with this highly anticipated boygenius collaboration.

The full Petals for Armor is due out May 8th and will be supported with Williams’ first-ever solo tour tentatively set to begin in late May. Grab your concert tickets here.

As for boygenius, their self-titled debut project was easily one of our favorites of 2018.