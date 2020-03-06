Hinds Release New Single “Come Back and Love Me<3": Stream

Hinds, photo by Keane Pearce Shaw

With Hinds’ third album The Prettiest Curse just a few weeks away, the Madrid outfit have released a new song “Come Back and Love Me<3”.

Between this and previous single “Good Bad Times”, some themes from the upcoming album are starting to emerge. On “Good Bad Times” the Spanish rockers tried something new — they performed in Spanish for the first time on a studio release. Now, “Come Back and Love Me<3” also packs hints of home, both in the lyrics and in the romantic Spanish guitars. The rhythm section swoons as it grooves, while the melody pines away in woozy befuddlement.



In a statement, Hinds explained the song’s musical underpinnings.

“”Come Back and Love Me<3 is” the most romantic song we’ve ever done. the bossa-nova vibes Amber and Ade created (they don’t like calling it bossa-nova cause it is not accurate, but i asked them and they let me use the term to describe the smoothness and flow) are the perfect rhythm section you could imagine for a song like this one. plus we went full-spaniards here. actually there are two spanish guitars, one of them is a super-small-super-cheap one that i have in madrid and was also recorded in madrid in our friends’ studio, it is actually the demo take that we didn’t wanna change…! the other spanish guitar is from new york but our manager don’t let me say whose was it, but it’s incredible lol and then finally there’s so many new sounds in this song cause we wanted it to be an explosion of sensations, but in an environment of joy in the end. anyway, we had real doubts about which song of the album should be the next single and when we told our team we wanted this one they all freaked out ‘cause nobody chooses ballads for a single. then i thought that we never really followed any industry rule so i think we will be okay. please come back and love me, yeah?”

Stream “Come Back and Love Me <3” below. Last December, Hinds shared the first preview of The Prettiest Curse, “Riding High”.

In April Hinds will start a new tour in Europe, and over the summer they’ll play North America. Get your tickets here.