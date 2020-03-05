Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in Video for New Single “Never Worn White”: Watch

Katy Perry in her video for "Never Worn White"

Congratulations are in order to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who are expecting their first child together. The pop singer confirmed her pregnancy in the video for her new single “Never Worn White”.

At the end of the clip, Perry is seen wearing a white gown caressing her baby bump. Following the video’s premiere, Perry joked on Twitter, “omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore or carry around a big purse lol.”



Perry, 35, and Bloom, 43, got engaged February 2019 and plan to wed this summer.

“Never Worn White” follows Perry’s 2019 single “Harleys in Hawaii”. Her last full-length album came in 2017 with Witness, but a follow-up may be here in just a few months’ time. “”There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” Perry said on Instagram Live. “Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively… to something you guys have been waiting for.”

“Never Worn White” Artwork: