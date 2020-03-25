Kesha Loves Nicolas Cage So Much She Wrote A Song About Him: Stream

Kesha (photo by Philip Cosores) and Nicolas Cage

There’s so much to love about Kesha, but the fact that she’s a Nicolas Cage fan is just the glitter on her whiskey-flavored cake. The singer shared a snippet of a new track on Twitter, and it pays tribute to Cage’s cinematic oeuvre.

The untitled track is a minute-long throwback to her bouncy party pop days, with silly Cage-inspired lyrics like “Bitch, I’m a national treasure,” and “Yeah, you think I’m extra?/ I’m on some Nicolas Cage shit.” Its accompanying video offers even more eye candy for those passionate about both Kesha and Cage.



Like a Photobooth-produced psychedelic trip through the actor’s storied film career, it features clips from Con Air, The Wicker Man, Leaving Las Vegas, and yes, the aforementioned National Treasure. Meanwhile, Kesha mouths the lyrics while her face is covered in glittery bits — presumably from her own Kesha Rose Beauty makeup brand.

Today’s release is more than just Kesha shouting out a Hollywood icon; the two have actually met IRL, too. In January, she attended the premiere of Cage’s recent flick The Color of Space, where the two posed on the red carpet together. She wrote on Instagram that meeting him was “the shit.”

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it appears Kesha’s “High Road Tour” with Big Freedia is still on, and you can purchase concert tickets here.