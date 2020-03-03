Kevin Morby Returns with New Songs “I Was on Time” and “Gift Horse”: Stream

Kevin Morby

Kevin Morby is touring North America in April, and he’ll be doing so with fresh music in his repertoire. The indie songwriter has released a pair of new songs today, “I Was on Time” and “Gift Horse”.

His first release since last year’s Oh My God album, the two tracks were previously only available physically as part of that record’s pre-order bundle. According to Morby, both were written during the same album sessions, but didn’t “fit thematically with the rest” of the material.



“I Was on Time” is said to be “an ode to being a live performer,” per the Texas-born artist. “To being late. To arriving on time. To seeing the beautiful people who have paid to see you play music night after night all across the world. To throwing them roses. To the gift of live performance and the spirit of music.”

As for “Gift Horse”, it was written right as Morby completed Oh My God closer “O Behold”. “I started hammering out a few chords and suddenly was humming a melody and told Sam I thought I was writing a new song and that maybe we should record it instead,” he explained. “An hour later we had ‘Gift Horse,’ lyrics and all, like it had been floating around the studio and we just nabbed it out of the air. We re-cut it with the band a few weeks later, which is what you’re hearing now.”

Below, find the two tracks which Morby described as “a puzzle piece to my soul.” As for his upcoming tour dates, you can purchase concert tickets here.

“I Was on Time”:

“Gift Horse”:

