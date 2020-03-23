Lil Durk and G Herbo Link Up on New Song “Chiraq Demons”: Stream

G Herbo and Lil Durk, photo via artist's Twitter

Two of Chicago’s brightest rap exports Lil Durk and G Herbo have teamed up on a new track called “Chiraq Demons”. The effort comes less than a month after their previous collaboration, “Party in Heaven”, off G Herbo’s PTSD album.

“Chiraq Demons” gives fans a taste of “no Auto-Tune Durk”, with the rapper rolling out bars pure and unadulterated. The verses themselves also find Lil Durk rhyming freely — and almost boastfully — about pending court cases against him.



“I can’t be around my felons ’cause I got a pending case,” he says, later adding. “I can’t talk ’bout how he died ’cause they gon’ build another case.” These specific lines may reference a shooting in Atlanta last year, for which Lil Durk faces five felony charges.

As for G Herbo, he also raps extensively about guns, and how they’ve always been a part of his life. “I know God gonna keep me safe, I got my gun when I pray,” he says. “Chiraq demons, you can’t save us, cocaine, guns, that’s what raised us.” Stream the joint single below.

Lil Durk recently appeared on Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake album and hit the studio with Future. He’ll be at Rolling Loud Miami this summer and you can grab tickets here. G Herbo’s new PTSD album, which also features Chance the Rapper and Juice WLRD, is out now.