Lil Uzi Vert Drops Eternal Atake Deluxe Edition Featuring Young Thug, 21 Savage: Stream

Last week, Lil Uzi Vert released a new album called Eternal Atake. Now just seven days later, the rapper is back with a deluxe edition of that record and it boasts 14 (!) new songs. The project is also being billed as a sequel to his 2017 mixtape, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World.
While the original Eternal Atake featured just one credited contribution from The Internet’s Syd, today’s expanded release brings in a number of hip-hop heavyweights. Future, Young Thug, and 21 Savage drop in to collaborate with Uzi, as do Chief Keef, Gunna, NAV, Lil Durk, and Young Nudy.
Stream Eternal Atake (Deluxe) – LUV vs. The World 2 below via Spotify (the first 14 tracks).
The new effort comes ahead of the rapper’s live appearances at Rolling Loud in Miami and JMBYLA in Dallas, Austin, and Houston. Grab tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.
Eternal Atake (Deluxe) – LUV vs. The World 2 Artwork:
Eternal Atake (Deluxe) – LUV vs. The World 2 Tracklist:
01. Myron
02. Lotus
03. Bean (Kobe) (feat. Chief Keef)
04. Yessirskiii (feat. 21 Savage)
05. Wassup (feat. Future)
06. Strawberry Peels (feat. Young Thug, Gunna)
07. I Can Show You
08. Moon Relate
09. Come This Way
10. Trap This Way (This Way)
11. No Auto (feat. Lil Durk)
12. Money Spread (feat. Young Nudy)
13. Got the Guap (feat. Young Thug)
14. Leaders (feat. NAV)
15. Baby Pluto
16. Lo Mein
17. Silly Watch
18. POP
19. You Better Move
20. Homecoming
21. I’m Sorry
22. Celebration Station
23. Bigger Than Life
24. Chrome Heart Tags
25. Bust Me
26. Prices
27. Urgency (feat. Syd)
28. Venetia
29. Secure the Bag
30. P2
31. Futsal Shuffle 2020 (bonus)
32. That Way (bonus)