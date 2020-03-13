Lil Uzi Vert Drops Eternal Atake Deluxe Edition Featuring Young Thug, 21 Savage: Stream

Lil Uzi Vert, photo by Amy Price

Last week, Lil Uzi Vert released a new album called Eternal Atake. Now just seven days later, the rapper is back with a deluxe edition of that record and it boasts 14 (!) new songs. The project is also being billed as a sequel to his 2017 mixtape, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World.

While the original Eternal Atake featured just one credited contribution from The Internet’s Syd, today’s expanded release brings in a number of hip-hop heavyweights. Future, Young Thug, and 21 Savage drop in to collaborate with Uzi, as do Chief Keef, Gunna, NAV, Lil Durk, and Young Nudy.



Stream Eternal Atake (Deluxe) – LUV vs. The World 2 below via Spotify (the first 14 tracks).

The new effort comes ahead of the rapper’s live appearances at Rolling Loud in Miami and JMBYLA in Dallas, Austin, and Houston. Grab tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Eternal Atake (Deluxe) – LUV vs. The World 2 Artwork:

Eternal Atake (Deluxe) – LUV vs. The World 2 Tracklist:

01. Myron

02. Lotus

03. Bean (Kobe) (feat. Chief Keef)

04. Yessirskiii (feat. 21 Savage)

05. Wassup (feat. Future)

06. Strawberry Peels (feat. Young Thug, Gunna)

07. I Can Show You

08. Moon Relate

09. Come This Way

10. Trap This Way (This Way)

11. No Auto (feat. Lil Durk)

12. Money Spread (feat. Young Nudy)

13. Got the Guap (feat. Young Thug)

14. Leaders (feat. NAV)

15. Baby Pluto

16. Lo Mein

17. Silly Watch

18. POP

19. You Better Move

20. Homecoming

21. I’m Sorry

22. Celebration Station

23. Bigger Than Life

24. Chrome Heart Tags

25. Bust Me

26. Prices

27. Urgency (feat. Syd)

28. Venetia

29. Secure the Bag

30. P2

31. Futsal Shuffle 2020 (bonus)

32. That Way (bonus)