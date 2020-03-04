Little Dragon (photo by Philip Cosores) and Kali Uchis (photo by Amy Price)

Next month marks the arrival of New Me, Same Us, the latest album from Little Dragon. The follow-up to 2017’s Season High sees the Swedish outfit incorporating more outside talent than ever before, including R&B artist Kali Uchis, who guests on the new single “Are You Feeling Sad?”.

“This album has been the most collaborative for us yet, which might sound weird considering we’ve been making music together for all these years,” the band explained in a statement, “but we worked hard at being honest, finding the courage to let go of our egos and be pieces of something bigger.”



The latest “piece” to be unlocked is today’s “Are You Feeling Sad?”, which features the Grammy-nominated Uchis. According to Little Dragon, the new single came together over the holidays.

“We are super excited Kali features on this track. All of a sudden, at the end of last year, this version appeared in our emails like a beautiful Christmas gift,” the synthpop group remarked. “She put her twist on it and gave the track an amazing energy. Did we mention we also love her?!” Stream it in full below.

New Me, Same Us lands in stores March 27th via Ninja Tune. Previously, they shared “Hold On” as the first teaser track.

Little Dragon will support the effort with an expansive spring tour, tickets for which can be purchased here. Uchis, too, will be on the road in the coming months, and tickets to her concerts can be found here.