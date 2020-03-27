Mick Jenkins Shares New Singles “Snakes” and “Frontstreet”: Stream

Mick Jenkins, photo by Cat Miller

Back in January, Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins released a new project called The Circus. Today, he’s returned with two new loosies, “Snakes” and “Frontstreet”.

Featuring a verse from British alt-grime rapper Kojey Radical, “Snakes” sees Jenkins slithering atop the track’s menacing production with an off-kilter flow. “Frontstreet”, meanwhile, is a freestyle cut that showcases Jenkins’ quick, punchy delivery and sharp wit.



If the latter’s instrumental sounds familiar, that’s because it’s actually a remixed loop of Kaytranada’s “September 21”, which appears on the beat-maker’s BUBBA album from last year. Jenkins featured on that record after Kaytra contributed production to Jenkins’ own 2018 album, Pieces of a Man. Clearly there’s a lot of love between these two.

Listen to “Snakes” and “Frontstreet” below. Earlier this year, Jenkins embarked on an extensive North American tour alongside our former Artist of the Month Earthgang.