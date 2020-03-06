New Music Friday: 11 Albums to Stream

Phantogram (photo by David Brendan Hall), Noel Gallagher, and Mandy Moore

Every Friday, Consequence of Sound rounds up some of the week’s noteworthy new album releases into one nifty post. Today, March 6th, brings fresh jams from the likes of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Phantogram, Stephen Malkmus, Mandy Moore, Tricky, Caroline Rose, Swamp Dogg, Pantha Du Prince, U.S. Girls, Anna Calvi, and Worriers.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Blue Moon Rising EP

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are back with a new EP dubbed Blue Moon Rising. The five-track collection marks the third EP from the elder Gallagher brother’s band in under a year: Black Star Dancing came in June, followed by This Is the Place in September. Like those previous efforts, the new release features three original songs and two remixes

Phantogram – Ceremony

Ceremony is the new album from synthpop duo Phantogram. Due out via Republic Records, it marks their third overall and follows Three from 2016.

Largely influenced by the passing of Sarah Barthel’s sister, Ceremony “marks a rebirth and embodies a dark, but hopeful, chapter for the band,” according to a press release. It was written and recorded in Los Angeles, with the two-piece splitting the creative process between Rancho de la Luna studio and at Barthel’s new home studio, Harmonie West.

Stephen Malkmus – Traditional Techniques

Pavement may be set to reunite at Primavera Sound later this year, but that hasn’t stopped frontman Stephen Malkmus from continuously churning out fresh solo material. Less than 12 months after Groove Denied, Malkmus has returned with a new album called Traditional Techniques.

Due out via Matador, the folk-inspired effort marks the indie rocker’s third solo album. The 10-track collection was conceived while Malkmus was recording Sparkle Hard, his 2018 LP with The Jicks, at Portland’s Hafling Studio. According to a statement, Malkmus was inspired by the wide range of acoustic instruments at his disposal and the challenge of using them alongside his own 12-string guitar.

Mandy Moore – Silver Landings

Mandy Moore has returned with her first album in 10 years, Silver Landings. Due out via Verge Forecast, it was recorded live to tape with a full band in one studio in Los Angeles. Longtime collaborator Mike Viola served as producer, while Moore’s husband Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes and Jason Boesel of Rilo Kiley feature prominently on the album.

The album’s title, Silver Landings, is a reference to a lyric on the album’s titular final song: “Reaching for golden ribbons up in the air/But I’m looking for silver landings.” Per a press release, this track was the last song Moore wrote for the album and “became emblematic of the journey she’s been through in the past decade, what it took to get to the point of re-embracing this part of her life, and the expectations therein.”

Tricky – 20,20 EP

Trip hop pioneer Tricky has let loose a new EP dubbed 20,20. The follow-up to 2017’s Ununiform full-length comes via the Berlin-based artist’s own False Idols.

The effort includes tracks such as “Lonely Dancer” and an instrumental called “M”. While a press release notes ‘”M” offers a hopeful, forward-facing flipside to bookend the release,” it’s hard to imagine the effort’s wearied vibe isn’t at least partially the result of Tricky and Martina Topley-Bird losing their 24-year-old daughter, Mazy Mina, last year.

Caroline Rose – Superstar

Caroline Rose has premiered her newest album, Superstar, through New West Records.

Following her 2018 LP LONER, Rose’s upcoming sophomore effort is a “bigger, badder, glitter-filled cinematic pop record,” according to a press release. It’s said to be inspired by films like The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant, Mulholland Drive​, and ​Drop Dead Gorgeous, and follows its own storyline of the rise and fall of a young star.

Swamp Dogg – Sorry You Couldn’t Make It

Country and R&B luminary Swamp Dogg is back with a new album, Sorry You Couldn’t Make It. Due through Joyful Noise/Pioneer Works Press, it marks his 23rd (!) studio effort and the follow-up to Love, Loss, and Auto-Tune from 2018.

The album features guest contributions from Justin Vernon, Jenny Lewis, Poliça’s Channy Leaneagh, John Prine, and Sam Amidon. It was produced by Ryan Olson of Poliça and recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium.

Pantha Du Prince – Conference of Trees

Pantha Du Prince (aka Henrik Weber) has released a new album called Conference of Trees. Due through Modern Recordings, it marks the German electronic musician’s first in four years, following 2016’s The Triad.

The album works to answer a long-asked question: what does it sound like when trees communicate? As a press release explains, “As the natural instruments are layered atop each other, an electronic beat creeps in, as if to symbolize a human attempt at inter-forest communication.”

U.S. Girls – Heavy Light

U.S. Girls are back with a new studio effort, Heavy Light, via 4AD.

Marking the Meg Remy-led project’s seventh full-length, Heavy Light follows one of 2018’s best records, the breakthrough In a Poem Unlimited. Remy produced the new album herself, though she had some help with songwriting thanks to Basia Bulat and Rich Morel. What’s more, E Street Band saxophonist Jake Clemons contributed alongside 19 other session musicians during recording at Montreal’s Hotel 2 Tango studio. Mixing was handled by U.S Girls’ long-time collaborators Maximilian “Twig” Turnbull, Steve Chahley, and Tony Price.

Anna Calvi – Hunted

Art rocker Anna Calvi set a record last year when her latest full-length, Hunter, earned her a third consecutive Album of the Year Mercury Prize nomination. No other solo artist has achieved that feat — and now she’s looking to make the record even more unbreakable. Calvi has today let loose Hunted, a stripped-down reimagining of Hunter.

Between tour legs, Calvi revisited some of the early recordings she’d made for Hunter. “These recordings capture the very moment I first wrote these songs, and recorded them on my own, in my attic studio,” she said in a statement. Calvi was struck by the “intimate” nature of “these most private recordings,” and decided to highlight that feeling on Hunted. To help with these reworks, Calvi invited special guests like Courtney Barnett, Julia Holter, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and IDLES’ Joe Talbot.

Worriers – You or Someone You Know

Los Angeles-via-Philadelphia indie punk outfit Worriers have unleashed a new album, You or Someone You Know, via 6131 Records.

Produced by John Agnello (Kurt Vile, Hop Along, Sonic Youth), You or Someone You Know finds frontperson Lauren Denitzio recording alongside drummer Mikey Erg, bassist Nick Psillas, and newly added guitarist Frank Piegaro. It follows 2017’s Survival Pop and Worriers’ 2015 debut, Imaginary Life. More importantly for the music, the effort comes after some major life shifts in Denitzio’s life. They moved across country after a split with their partner, leading them to reconsider the very nature of modern relationships.

