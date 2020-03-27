New Music Friday: 5 Albums to Stream

Waxahatchee (photo by Heather Kaplan), Margaret Glaspy, Dirty Projectors (photo by Ben Kaye)

Every Friday, Consequence of Sound rounds up some of the week’s noteworthy new album releases into one nifty post. Today, March 27th, brings fresh tunes from the likes of Waxahatchee, Dirty Projectors, Margaret Glaspy, Little Dragon, and The Chats.

Waxahatchee – Saint Cloud

Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) has released her new album, Saint Cloud, through Merge Records. The project follows up 2017’s Out in the Storm and 2018’s Great Thunder EP.

According to a statement, Saint Cloud was written after the indie songwriter went sober. The result is a batch of songs built using “unflinching self-examination” of both self-love and her relationship with a fellow musician. It was recorded last summer between New York and Texas and produced by produced by Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Big Red Machine). Early singles include “Lilacs” and “Can’t Do Much”.

Waxahatchee has had to reschedule her spring tour dates for later this year

Dirty Projectors – Windows Open EP

Windows Open is the new EP from Dirty Projectors. Out through Domino, the four-track effort features music, production, and mixing by band leader Dave Longstreth. Guitarist Maia Friedman also co-wrote alongside Longstreth, as well as provided lead vocals throughout, including on lead single “Overlord”.

As a press statement notes, Windows Open marks the first collection of music to feature the same Dirty Projectors lineup that toured behind 2018’s Lamp Lit Prose album — that’s Longstreth, Friedman, Felicia Douglass, Kristin Slipp, Nat Baldwin, and Mike Johnson.

See Dirty Projectors perform these new songs live

Margaret Glaspy – Devotion

Brooklyn artist Margaret Glaspy has let loose her sophomore album, Devotion, through ATO Records. The follow-up to 2016’s Emotions and Math sees her shifting from her usual sharp indie rock stylings to a more electronics-based aesthetic, as seen on lead single “Killing What Keeps Us Alive”.

A shift can also be felt in the LP’s subject matter. “This record is very different from the last,” Glaspy explained in a press release. “It’s not about being righteous or all-knowing, it’s about letting love in even when you don’t know what will happen when you do. It’s about devoting your heart to someone or something, against all odds.”

See Glaspy up close and personal

Little Dragon – New Me, Same Us

Sweden’s own Little Dragon are back with a new album called New Me, Same Us. Their debut for Ninja Tune Records follows Season High from 2017.

For the 11-track effort, the synthpop purveyors entered the studio with a more open mindset with regards to incorporating outside influences. “This album has been the most collaborative for us yet, which might sound weird considering we’ve been making music together for all these years,” the band explained in a statement, “but we worked hard at being honest, finding the courage to let go of our egos and be pieces of something bigger.”

One of the early singles from New Me, Same Us was “Are You Feeling Sad”, a joint effort with R&B singer Kali Uchis.

Little Dragon will promote their new LP with a tour

The Chats – High Risk Behaviour

Rising punk rockers The Chats have unleashed their debut album, High Risk Behaviour, via Bargain Bin Records/Cooking Vinyl. The 14-track project finds the Australian trio telling “fast, raw stories about the everyday lifestyle of punks,” according to Consequence of Sound’s glowing review.

“I just want people to have a good time,” lead vocalist and bassist Eamon Sandwith said in a press release. “I want them to dance around and have a beer and enjoy it. We don’t make songs for people to look at in a fucking emotional or intellectual way. We just make songs for people to jump around and have fun to.”

Having received cosigns from Dave Grohl and Iggy Pop, The Chats have a few fall tour dates lined up (following the postponement of their US spring tour).

