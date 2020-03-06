Nick Murphy Shares Surprise Instrumental Album Music for Silence: Stream

Nick Murphy, photo by Philip Cosores

Between the constant coronavirus updates and the latest devastating 2020 Election news, there’s more than enough to be anxious about these days. To help quell some of these worries, Nick Murphy has surprise-released a meditative instrumental album called Music for Silence.

According to a statement, the soothing 10-track effort came to fruition following a hectic half-decade spent touring. “Afterwards, I needed all the silence in the world to unpack things,” explained Murphy. “So I found a place. A large empty old church in upstate New York not far from the river. I had my piano shipped to the space by removalists and wheeled it into the center of the room. I’d play for hours everyday then sleep in the cold old chapel room. In the mornings I wrote in my journal.”



“This was unquestionably the most cathartic experience of my life,” Murphy said of the process creating Music for Silence, which follows up on 2019’s Run Fast Sleep Naked LP.

This new album was actually available earlier this year, but only exclusively via Calm, the app known for its meditation and sleep aid features. It was a success on the platform, pulling in impressive stream numbers that surpassed other similarly ambient releases from acts like Sigur Rós and Moby.

Stream Music for Silence below via Apple Music or Spotify. See Murphy, fka Chet Faker, live by purchasing concert tickets here.

Music for Silence Artwork:

Music for Silence Tracklist:

01. And You Don’t Even Know You Hurt Me

02. Blood And

03. Tongue (Lift 4)

04. For Oscar

05. Rabbit Feet

06. Everyday Feelings

07. Waterfalls

08. Salt of the Heart

09. Salt of the Heart Pt 2

10. I work for the Universe