Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips

Pearl Jam have released their new album, Gigaton. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The 15-track effort is the grunge titans’ 11th full-length to date and first in seven years following Lightning Bolt. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe back in January, guitarist Stone Gossard spoke glowingly of frontman Eddie Vedder’s “stunning” lyrics on the album and the group’s experimentation with new sounds and styles. He said the record captures “the spirit of the band.”

In the lead-up to the album’s release today, Pearl Jam gave eager fans 30-second previews via a special call-in hotline. The Seattle rock legends also teased the long-awaited record by releasing their first official music video in seven years for the single “Dance of the Clairvoyants”.

In his Gigaton review, Consequence of Sound’s Matt Melis praised Pearl Jam for offering “a message of portent and hope in a time when we desperately need to understand both.”

Our 2018 Band of the Year was forced to postpone spring tour dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is expected to return to the road this summer. Grab tickets here and get hyped by checking out our list of Pearl Jam’s 10 greatest concerts.

Gigaton Artwork:

Gigaton Tracklist:

01. Who Ever Said

02. Superblood Wolfmoon

03. Dance of the Clairvoyants

04. Quick Escape

05. Alright

06. Seven O’Clock

07. Never Destination

08. Take the Long Way

09. Buckle Up

10. Comes Then Goes

11. Retrograde

12. River Cross