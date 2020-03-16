Perfume Genius Crushes Hard on New Single “On the Floor”: Stream

Perfume Genius, photo by Camille Vivier

This May, Perfume Genius is set to issue a new studio album called Set My Heart on Fire Immediately. Matching the urgency of said album’s title is its latest single, “On the Floor”, which finds the indie pop artist wrestling with the overly intoxicating effects of a crush.

“A crush can really live on its own, separate from you and the person you are pining for. The fantasy feels like its own world, obsession can turn the person you are longing for in to a monument that has less and less to do with them and more to do with the idea of love itself and what it can do, what it can soothe or quiet or light on fire,” said the musician also known as Mike Hadreas.



“I wanted to show that maddening, solitary part of desire,” Hadreas added, “but keep the core which is a real warmth and belief that you have something crucial to share with each other.” Below, check out “On the Floor” via an official video self-directed by Perfume Genius.

Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, which follows 2017’s No Shape, is officially out May 15th via Matador Records. In support, Perfume Genius will hit the road with Tame Impala, and you can still grab concert tickets here.