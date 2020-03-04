Partisan Records newcomers Pottery are releasing their debut album, Welcome to Bobby’s Motel, this spring. In anticipation, we’ve already heard lead single “Texas Drums Pt 1 & II”; now comes a second offering in “Take Your Time”. The Canadian outfit has also announced a headlining tour for July.
A highlight of their recent live shows, today’s feverishly punchy cut closely straddles the line between post-punk and outright dance-punk. According to a statement, it’s “indebted” to Andy Gill, the Gang of Four co-founder and lead guitarist who suddenly passed away just last month. Check out “Take Your Time” below via its colorful music video.
Welcome to Bobby’s Motel, the follow-up to 2019’s No. 1 EP, drops April 10th. The effort is being promoted with a lengthy 2020 tour that will bring Pottery to parts of the UK and Europe, and now all across North America in the summer. Grab your concert tickets here.
Pottery 2020 Tour Dates:
04/30 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
05/02 – Burlington, VT @ Waking Windows
05/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
05/05 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
05/07 – New York, NY @ The Dance
05/08 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott
05/09 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
05/22 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix Bar
05/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
05/24 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine
05/25 – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs
05/26 – Vienna, AT @ B72
05/28 – Basel, CH @ Sommercasino
05/29 – Milan, IT @ Ohibo Club
05/30 – Fucecchio, IT @ Beat Festival
06/02 – Madrid, ES @ Wurlitzer Ballroom
06/04 – Pau, FR @ Le Pingouin Alternatif
06/06 – Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic
06/08 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
06/09 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
06/10 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
06/11 – London, UK @ The Dome Tufnell Park
06/12 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
07/06 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
07/07 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
07/09 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
07/10 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
07/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
07/13 – San Diego, CA @ Cashbah
07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
07/15 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
07/17 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
07/18 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
07/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
07/21 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
07/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
07/24 – Denver, CO @ Underground Music Showcase
07/25 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
07/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
07/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
07/29 – Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar
07/31 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival