Partisan Records newcomers Pottery are releasing their debut album, Welcome to Bobby’s Motel, this spring. In anticipation, we’ve already heard lead single “Texas Drums Pt 1 & II”; now comes a second offering in “Take Your Time”. The Canadian outfit has also announced a headlining tour for July.

A highlight of their recent live shows, today’s feverishly punchy cut closely straddles the line between post-punk and outright dance-punk. According to a statement, it’s “indebted” to Andy Gill, the Gang of Four co-founder and lead guitarist who suddenly passed away just last month. Check out “Take Your Time” below via its colorful music video.



Welcome to Bobby’s Motel, the follow-up to 2019’s No. 1 EP, drops April 10th. The effort is being promoted with a lengthy 2020 tour that will bring Pottery to parts of the UK and Europe, and now all across North America in the summer. Grab your concert tickets here.

