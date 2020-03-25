Michael C. Hall’s Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum Share New Single “Love American Style”: Stream

Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum, photo by Lexie Moreland

On April 2nd, Michael C. Hall’s new band Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum will release their self-titled debut EP. The group, comprised of Hall and his two Broadway co-stars, Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen, previously teased the effort with last month’s “Come Talk To Me”. Today, they’re sharing a new single called “Love American Style” and an accompanying music video.

Though not as upbeat as its disco-like predecessor, “Love American Style” is still outfitted for dance floor shenanigans (while we’re in quarantine, any given living room will do). Here, the song’s groovy bassline thumps consistently as thick synths and shimmering keys gradually enter the mix. The Dexter star’s voice is drenched in otherworldly distortion and blissful reverb, and he ascends to an impressively high-pitched belt during the momentous chorus.



The single’s video is just as alluring, a kaleidoscopic collage of people dancing in slow-motion, gushing waterfalls, and a tantalizing array of chromatic effects. Take it all in below, and be sure to look out for the group’s appearance on This Must Be the Gig next Wednesday, April 1st.

Hall and his bandmates initially announced the formation of Butterfly Museum late last year alongside the release of their first single, “Ketamine”. The three musicians got the idea for the project while working together on the Tony Award-winning Broadway production Hedwig and the Angry Inch, which starred Hall.

While Hall is best known for his lead roles in Dexter and Six Feet Under, his Butterfly Museum bandmates also have noteworthy track records. Yanowitz drummed in The Wallflowers, formed the indie band Morningwood, and has collaborated with the likes of Andrew W.K. and Yoko Ono. For the last decade, Katz-Bohen has toured and recorded with Blondie and has also played keys for Cyndi Lauper.