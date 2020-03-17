Rico Nasty Strikes Like “Lightning” on New Song: Stream

Rico Nasty "Lightning" artwork

Rico Nasty has consistently been putting out new music for the last six months. In September, we saw the young rapper strike a pose on “Fashion Week”, which she then followed up with the brawnier “Hard”. Today, Rico returns with another fresh offering in the form of “Lightning”.

On this new single, Rico flaunts both her steady cash flow and status as a hip-hop game-changer. “Yeah, I need a milli cash, that’s a Rico starter kit/ I’mma need the whole thing or else, I don’t want part of it,” she raps early on. “How the fuck is you gonna claim the trend when I’m who started it?”



Produced by KC Supreme and Nick Mira, the track intertwines waves of earthshaking bass and more futuristic pop elements, a hybrid sound that solidifies Rico as one of the more progressive, genre-bending artists in the rap field. “Lightning” also shows just why her feature on the latest 100 gecs and Charli XCX remix totally makes sense.

Check out the wacky and warped “Lightning” video below.

Rico Nasty dropped her collaborative Anger Management project with Kenny Beats last April. After Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival was canceled due to the coronavirus, Rico only has one remaining tour date scheduled for Rolling Loud Miami in May. Grab your concert tickets here.