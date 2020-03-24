Rosalía Returns with New Single “Dolerme”: Stream

Rosalía, photo by Amy Price

Rosalía is back with her second single of the year, “Dolerme”. The guitar-driven ballad is streaming below via its official lyric video.

“Dolerme” (which translates to “Hurts Me” in English) sees the Flamenco pop artist recounting a falling out with a loved one. As muffled electronic notes lurk in the background, Rosalía sings of all the ways she attempted to change in order to please her partner. One line in particular translates to, “For all those times I got behind and I traded mine for what you wanted” (“Por todas esas veces que me puse detrás y yo cambié lo mío por lo que tú querías”).



“Dolerme” serves as the follow-up single to “Juro Que”, which was released in January. It also comes on the heels of Rosalía’s impressive Austin City Limits episode and her Grammy win for El Mal Querer.