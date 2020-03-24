Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Rosalía Returns with New Single “Dolerme”: Stream

The Catalan musician's second offering of the year

by
on March 24, 2020, 1:11pm
0 comments
Rosalia Dolerme new song stream
Rosalía, photo by Amy Price

Rosalía is back with her second single of the year, “Dolerme”. The guitar-driven ballad is streaming below via its official lyric video.

“Dolerme” (which translates to “Hurts Me” in English) sees the Flamenco pop artist recounting a falling out with a loved one. As muffled electronic notes lurk in the background, Rosalía sings of all the ways she attempted to change in order to please her partner. One line in particular translates to, “For all those times I got behind and I traded mine for what you wanted” (“Por todas esas veces que me puse detrás y yo cambié lo mío por lo que tú querías”).

Editors' Picks

“Dolerme” serves as the follow-up single to “Juro Que”, which was released in January. It also comes on the heels of Rosalía’s impressive Austin City Limits episode and her Grammy win for El Mal Querer.

Previous Story
Orville Peck Remembers Kenny Rogers with “Islands in the Stream” Cover: Watch
Next Story
Paul Banks’ New Band Muzz Shares First Official Single “Broken Tambourine”: Stream
No comments