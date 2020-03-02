Menu
Squarepusher Announces New Lamental EP, Plots World Tour

Stream lead single "MIDI Sans Frontières (Avec Batterie)"

by
on March 02, 2020, 12:58pm
Squarepusher New EP Lamental MIDI Sans Frontières (Avec Batterie)
Squarepusher

English electronic musician Squarepusher has announced a new EP titled Lamental, as well as shared the lead single, “MIDI Sans Frontières (Avec Batterie)”. Lamental drops April 10th, and the man born Tom Jenkinson will be promoting that and last month’s album Be Up a Hello on a 2020 headlining world tour.

With Lamental arriving so close on the heels of Be Up A Hello, it’s no surprise that the two projects are sonically linked. In fact, Be Up A Hello cut “Detroit People Mover” appears twice on the EP — in its original form and reworked to form the techno-leaning opener “The Paris Track”.

Also included are two versions of a song called “MIDI Sans Frontières” — standard and “Avec Batterie”. This latter edition has been chosen as the lead single, and delivers on the promise of an old-school MIDI sound over a battery-juiced beat. Stream it below, and if you’d like, pre-order your vinyl or digital editions of Lamental.

You can catch Squarepusher later this month, kicking off his tour in the UK before hopping to Japan and then North America. He is scheduled to return to Europe just in time for festival season, where he’ll make appearances at Primavera Sound, Bluedot, Dour Festival and more. Tickets to all of his shows are available here.

Lamental Artwork:

Lamental EP Artwork Squarepusher Announces New Lamental EP, Plots World Tour

Lamental Tracklist:

12” Vinyl:
A1. The Paris Track
A2. Detroit People Mover
B1. MIDI Sans Frontières  (Avec Batterie)
B2. MIDI Sans Frontières
Digital:
01. The Paris Track
02. Detroit People Mover
03. Les Mains Dansent
04. Midi Sans Frontieres (Avec Batterie)
05. Midi Sans Frontieres
Squarepusher 2020 Tour Dates:
03/15 – Southport, UK @ Bangface Weekender
04/01 – Nagoya, JP @ Club Quattro Nagoya, JP ^
04/02 – Osaka, JP @Club Quattro Umeda  ^
04/03 – Tokyo, JP @ Studio Coast  ^
04/09 – Boston MA @ Royale
04/10 – South Burlington VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
04/11 – New York NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/14 – Montreal QC @ SAT,
04/15 – Toronto ON @ Danforth Music Hall &
04/16 – Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre
04/17 – Chicago IL @ Metro
04/19 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
04/22 – Seattle WA @ Neumos
04/23 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom
04/24 – San Francisco CA @The Midway
04/25 – Los Angeles CA @ 1720
05/01 – Gijon, ES @ LEV Festival
05/08 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
05/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg #
05/12 – Nottingham, UK @ Metronome *
05/13 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *
05/14 – Brighton, UK @Concorde2 *
05/15 – London, UK @ Roundhouse %
05/23 – Lyon, FR @ Nuits Sonores
05/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Riverside Festival
06/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
07/18 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/25 – Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot Festival
08/14 – Winchester, UK @ Boomtown Fair
^ = w/ Daito Manabe
& = w/ Korea Town Acid
# = w/ Mad Miran
* = w/ SCALPING
% = w/ Paranoid London, SCALPING & Ray Keith
