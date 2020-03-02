Squarepusher Announces New Lamental EP, Plots World Tour

Squarepusher

English electronic musician Squarepusher has announced a new EP titled Lamental, as well as shared the lead single, “MIDI Sans Frontières (Avec Batterie)”. Lamental drops April 10th, and the man born Tom Jenkinson will be promoting that and last month’s album Be Up a Hello on a 2020 headlining world tour.

With Lamental arriving so close on the heels of Be Up A Hello, it’s no surprise that the two projects are sonically linked. In fact, Be Up A Hello cut “Detroit People Mover” appears twice on the EP — in its original form and reworked to form the techno-leaning opener “The Paris Track”.



Also included are two versions of a song called “MIDI Sans Frontières” — standard and “Avec Batterie”. This latter edition has been chosen as the lead single, and delivers on the promise of an old-school MIDI sound over a battery-juiced beat. Stream it below, and if you’d like, pre-order your vinyl or digital editions of Lamental.

You can catch Squarepusher later this month, kicking off his tour in the UK before hopping to Japan and then North America. He is scheduled to return to Europe just in time for festival season, where he’ll make appearances at Primavera Sound, Bluedot, Dour Festival and more. Tickets to all of his shows are available here.

Lamental Artwork:

Lamental Tracklist:

12” Vinyl:

A1. The Paris Track

A2. Detroit People Mover

B1. MIDI Sans Frontières (Avec Batterie)

B2. MIDI Sans Frontières

Digital:

01. The Paris Track

02. Detroit People Mover

03. Les Mains Dansent

04. Midi Sans Frontieres (Avec Batterie)

05. Midi Sans Frontieres

