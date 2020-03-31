Tame Impala Unveil New “Immersive” Version of The Slow Rush: Stream

Tame Impala, photo by Amy Price

Tame Impala have released an alternate version of their new album The Slow Rush. It’s called The Slow Rush in an Imaginary Place and is streaming in full below.

While every song from the original record is represented here, this Imaginary Place mix might as well be called The Slower Rush — it all sounds as though it’s being played underwater or through some very distorted speakers. Another way of looking at it is if you went to see Tame Impala in concert, but heard everything from the venue’s dingy underground bathroom. (Been there, done that.)



Either way, band genius Kevin Parker’s intention was to transport fans to another place, especially during these particularly stressful times, and he succeeds. “I made something for all you isolators out there,” the Australian musician wrote on Instagram late Monday. “I call it The Slow Rush In An Imaginary Place. Link in bio. Headphones required for full immersive effect. See you in there.”

Parker & co. may not perform this version live, but you can still catch the original Slow Rush in concert by purchasing tickets to their upcoming shows here. For more of Tame Impala, revisit their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! from earlier this month.