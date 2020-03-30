The Weeknd

The Weeknd’s latest album, After Hours, may be over a week old, but its tracklisting continues to grow. Today, a trio of new bonus tracks — “Nothing Compares”, “Missed You”, and “Final Lullaby” — have become available. Stream all three below.

The new songs feature additional production and songwriting from After Hours collaborators Ricky Reed and Jason Quenneville. “Nothing Compares” — which is not a Prince or Sinéad O’Connor cover — was also co-written by rapper Belly.



Last week, the Canadian R&B star shared a Deluxe Edition of the record, which consisted of new remixes from the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Chromatics, The Blaze, and Oneohtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin (our 2019 Composer of the Year). It also came with a live recording of “Scared to Live”, taken from The Weeknd’s appearance on Saturday Night Live earlier this month.

Abel Tesfaye is still on track to support After Hours with his massive summer arena tour. Snag concert tickets here.

After Hours (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

01. Alone Again

02. Too Late

03. Hardest To Love

04. Scared To Live

05. Snowchild

06. Escape From LA

07. Heartless

08. Faith

09. Blinding Lights

10. In Your Eyes

11. Save Your Tears

12. Repeat After Me (Interlude)

13. After Hours

14. Until I Bleed Out

15. Nothing Compares (Bonus)

16. Missed You (Bonus)

17. Final Lullaby (Bonus)

18. Blinding Lights (Chromatics Remix)

19. Save Your Tears (Oneohtrix Point Never Remix)

20. Heartless (Vapor Wave Remix feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

21. After Hours (The Blaze Remix)

22. Scared to Live (SNL Live)