The Weeknd Returns with New Album After Hours: Stream

The Weeknd, photo by Duncan Loudon

The Weeknd has released his new album, After Hours. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

After Hours serves as Abel Tesfaye’s fourth studio effort to date following the Grammy-winning Starboy from 2016. Due out via XO/Republic, the 14-track collection also comes two years after The Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy EP. Contributors included Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Onehtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin, and Metro Boomin.



“Let the music heal us all during these dark times,” Tesfaye encouraged in a press statement, acknowledging the global, multi-faceted impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The Canadian R&B crooner teased the album with a handful of singles, including “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless”. He also returned to Saturday Night Live earlier this month and performed (while upside down!) on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

As of now, The Weeknd’s corresponding After Hours arena tour is still a go. It features dates in June and July, and Black Atlass has been tapped to open the European leg. Grab concert tickets here.

After Hours Artwork:

After Hours Tracklist:

01. Alone Again

02. Too Late

03. Hardest To Love

04. Scared To Live

05. Snowchild

06. Escape From LA

07. Heartless

08. Faith

09. Blinding Lights

10. In Your Eyes

11. Save Your Tears

12. Repeat After Me (Interlude)

13. After Hours

14. Until I Bleed Out

Revisit a short film in support of After Hours.