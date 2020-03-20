The Weeknd Returns with New Album After Hours: Stream

The Weeknd has released his new album, After Hours. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.
After Hours serves as Abel Tesfaye’s fourth studio effort to date following the Grammy-winning Starboy from 2016. Due out via XO/Republic, the 14-track collection also comes two years after The Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy EP. Contributors included Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Onehtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin, and Metro Boomin.
“Let the music heal us all during these dark times,” Tesfaye encouraged in a press statement, acknowledging the global, multi-faceted impact of the coronavirus crisis.
The Canadian R&B crooner teased the album with a handful of singles, including “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless”. He also returned to Saturday Night Live earlier this month and performed (while upside down!) on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
As of now, The Weeknd’s corresponding After Hours arena tour is still a go. It features dates in June and July, and Black Atlass has been tapped to open the European leg. Grab concert tickets here.
After Hours Artwork:
After Hours Tracklist:
01. Alone Again
02. Too Late
03. Hardest To Love
04. Scared To Live
05. Snowchild
06. Escape From LA
07. Heartless
08. Faith
09. Blinding Lights
10. In Your Eyes
11. Save Your Tears
12. Repeat After Me (Interlude)
13. After Hours
14. Until I Bleed Out
Revisit a short film in support of After Hours.