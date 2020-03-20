Tove Lo Covers Swedish Pop Hit “I’m Coming”: Stream

Tove Lo, photo by Ben Kaye

Coronavirus fears aren’t slowing down Tove Lo. Today, the pop singer has covered “I’m Coming”, a hit single that was originally released in 2011 by fellow Swede Veronica Maggio. This rendition is the latest installment in Spotify’s new music series, Studio It’s Hits, which highlights notable Nordic artists.

Maggio may not be a household name in the US, but she’s been one of the most popular Swedish pop stars since “I’m Coming” (“Jag kommer” in Swedish) reached No. 1 on the country’s Singles Chart in 2011. In a statement, Tove Lo said that the track has been one of her “absolute favorites” since it first came out and that she’s “always been so impressed with Veronica Maggio’s way with words.”



“I could never write in Swedish the way she can,” Tove Lo added. “It’s the perfect mix of poetic, ‘everyday romance’ and making the Swedish summer time feel epic and melancholic all at once.” In an Instagram post about her self-quarantine (“I’m slowly loosing my mind”), she also mentioned that “I’m Coming” could perhaps be used as an “inner escape” from the pandemic. Hear it for yourself below.

The sleek and catchy cover is just the latest in a recent run of new material from Tove Lo, who currently lives in Los Angeles. She teamed up with Sean Paul for “Calling On Me” just last month, as well as dropped a couple of collaborative tracks with Billie Eilish’s sibling FINNEAS in January. Last fall, she released her fourth album, Sunshine Kitty.

Although much of the live music industry is currently on hold, Tove Lo is still slated to appear at a number of festivals this summer, including Firefly Music Festival in June and Mad Cool Festival in July. Grab your concert tickets here.