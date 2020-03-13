Justin Timberlake’s Trolls World Tour OST Features SZA, Anderson .Paak & Haim: Stream

After scoring a Grammy for the 2016 Trolls hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling”, Justin Timberlake has been brought back for the sequel film’s soundtrack. The pop veteran not only contributed music to the Trolls World Tour OST, but also served as executive producer on its 20 tracks.
The new collection features HAIM, Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, Icona Pop, Kelly Clarkson, Dierks Bentley, and more. Timberlake also has star-studded collaborations with both Anderson .Paak (“Don’t Slack”) and CoSigned R&B star SZA (“The Other Side”).
“I was so thrilled to be invited to participate in this project with Justin,” SZA said of their disco-inflected joint effort, produced by Swedish pop bigwig Max Martin. “The creative process of working with him and the team was filled with such excitement. It’s an energy you can feel in both the song and music video. I can’t wait for people to check it out.”
In his own statement about the OST, Timberlake said,
“It has been such a fun process writing and executive producing for this project. Being able to bring together different creatives from various disciplines and genres has been the most rewarding part. Creating something that serves the movie while still being able to exist apart from it has been a fun challenge that was made even more exciting by working with the other amazing artists that helped us put this together.”
Stream the full Trolls World Tour soundtrack below. The animated film opens in theaters April 17th.
Trolls World Tour Soundtrack Artwork:
Trolls World Tour Soundtrack Tracklist:
01. The Other Side – SZA & Justin Timberlake
02. Trolls Wanna Have Good Times – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Ester Dean, Icona Pop, Kenan Thompson & the Pop Trolls
03. Don’t Slack – Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake
04. It’s All Love – Anderson .Paak, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton
05. Just Sing – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak & Kenan Thompson
06. One More Time – Anthony Ramos
07. Atomic Dog World Tour Remix – George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Anderson .Paak & Mary J. Blige
08. Rainbows, Unicorns, Everything Nice – Walt Dohrn & Joseph Shirley
09. Rock N Roll Rules – HAIM & Ludwig Göransson
10. Leaving Lonesome Flats – Dierks Bentley
11. Born to Die – Kelly Clarkson
12. Trolls 2 Many Hits Mashup – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Icona Pop & the Pop Trolls
13. Barracuda – Rachel Bloom
14. Yodel Beat – Ludwig Göransson
15. Crazy Train – Rachel Bloom
16. I Fall to Pieces – Sam Rockwell
17. Perfect for Me – Justin Timberlake
18. Rock You Like a Hurricane – Rachel Bloom
19. It’s All Love (History of Funk) – Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton
20. Just Sing (Trolls World Tour) – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak, Rachel Bloom, Kenan Thompson, Anthony Ramos, Red Velvet, Icona Pop & Sam Rockwell