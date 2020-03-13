Justin Timberlake’s Trolls World Tour OST Features SZA, Anderson .Paak & Haim: Stream

Trolls World Tour soundtrack

After scoring a Grammy for the 2016 Trolls hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling”, Justin Timberlake has been brought back for the sequel film’s soundtrack. The pop veteran not only contributed music to the Trolls World Tour OST, but also served as executive producer on its 20 tracks.

The new collection features HAIM, Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, Icona Pop, Kelly Clarkson, Dierks Bentley, and more. Timberlake also has star-studded collaborations with both Anderson .Paak (“Don’t Slack”) and CoSigned R&B star SZA (“The Other Side”).



“I was so thrilled to be invited to participate in this project with Justin,” SZA said of their disco-inflected joint effort, produced by Swedish pop bigwig Max Martin. “The creative process of working with him and the team was filled with such excitement. It’s an energy you can feel in both the song and music video. I can’t wait for people to check it out.”

In his own statement about the OST, Timberlake said,

“It has been such a fun process writing and executive producing for this project. Being able to bring together different creatives from various disciplines and genres has been the most rewarding part. Creating something that serves the movie while still being able to exist apart from it has been a fun challenge that was made even more exciting by working with the other amazing artists that helped us put this together.”

Stream the full Trolls World Tour soundtrack below. The animated film opens in theaters April 17th.

Trolls World Tour Soundtrack Artwork:

Trolls World Tour Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. The Other Side – SZA & Justin Timberlake

02. Trolls Wanna Have Good Times – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Ester Dean, Icona Pop, Kenan Thompson & the Pop Trolls

03. Don’t Slack – Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake

04. It’s All Love – Anderson .Paak, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton

05. Just Sing – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak & Kenan Thompson

06. One More Time – Anthony Ramos

07. Atomic Dog World Tour Remix – George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Anderson .Paak & Mary J. Blige

08. Rainbows, Unicorns, Everything Nice – Walt Dohrn & Joseph Shirley

09. Rock N Roll Rules – HAIM & Ludwig Göransson

10. Leaving Lonesome Flats – Dierks Bentley

11. Born to Die – Kelly Clarkson

12. Trolls 2 Many Hits Mashup – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Icona Pop & the Pop Trolls

13. Barracuda – Rachel Bloom

14. Yodel Beat – Ludwig Göransson

15. Crazy Train – Rachel Bloom

16. I Fall to Pieces – Sam Rockwell

17. Perfect for Me – Justin Timberlake

18. Rock You Like a Hurricane – Rachel Bloom

19. It’s All Love (History of Funk) – Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton

20. Just Sing (Trolls World Tour) – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak, Rachel Bloom, Kenan Thompson, Anthony Ramos, Red Velvet, Icona Pop & Sam Rockwell