Yves Tumor Lights It Up on New Song “Kerosene!”: Stream

Yves Tumor "Kerosene"

Yves Tumor returns this spring with a new album called Heaven to a Tortured Mind. The follow-up to 2018’s Safe in the Hands of Love was teased earlier this month with “Gospel for a Century Mind”, a single whose sound was “best described as a Quentin Tarantino soundtrack moment.” A second preview comes today in the form of “Kerosene!”

This new song sees the experimental electronic artist teaming up with Diana Gordon, fka Wynter Gordon. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because the R&B/dance musician had a number of songwriting and producing credits on Beyonce’s 2016 opus Lemonade. Stream the collaborative “Kerosene!” below.



Heaven to a Tortured Mind arrives April 3rd through Warp Records. The record will be supported with a proper North American tour that begins next month. Grab your concert tickets here.