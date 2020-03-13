Sturgill Simpson Reschedules Tour Dates in Response to Coronavirus

Sturgill Simpson, photo by Ben Kaye

Sturgill Simpson is the latest artist to change his tour plans as we cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The country rocker’s “A Good Look’n Tour” supporting last year’s Sound & Fury, one of 2019’s best albums, was meant to continue tonight in Hampton, Virginia. However, that concert has now been canceled, along with planned shows in Toronto, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Minneapolis originally set to take place between now and early April. Those with tickets should expect to be “contacted directly” in the next few days.



On the other hand, many of Simpson’s other concerts have simply been postponed. Some shows, including two-night stands in San Francisco and Nashville, remain unchanged. Others, meanwhile, have been shuffled around to accommodate venue availability. Tyler Childers is still on board as support for all the new dates.

Check out the updated itinerary below, and look for tickets here.

With Live Nation and AEG halting all their touring productions through the end of the month to limit the spread of coronavirus, this sort of rescheduling will become commonplace. Already acts like Deafheaven, Alice Cooper, Third Eye Blind, Thom Yorke, Wilco, The Strokes, and Céline Dion have canceled our postponed their tours. Festivals have been impacted too, with J. Cole’s Dreamville, Coachella, and even Record Store Day all facing date changes.

Find a full list of impacted events here.

Sturgill Simpson 2020 Tour Dates:

04/20 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

04/22 – Independence, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

04/23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

04/24 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

04/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

04/29 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center

05/01 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

05/02 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/08 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

05/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

05/12 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

05/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

05/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

05/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/17 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

05/18 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

05/21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/24 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

05/25 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

05/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

05/29 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

05/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/31 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre