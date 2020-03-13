Sturgill Simpson Reschedules Tour Dates in Response to Coronavirus

Sturgill Simpson is the latest artist to change his tour plans as we cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
The country rocker’s “A Good Look’n Tour” supporting last year’s Sound & Fury, one of 2019’s best albums, was meant to continue tonight in Hampton, Virginia. However, that concert has now been canceled, along with planned shows in Toronto, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Minneapolis originally set to take place between now and early April. Those with tickets should expect to be “contacted directly” in the next few days.
On the other hand, many of Simpson’s other concerts have simply been postponed. Some shows, including two-night stands in San Francisco and Nashville, remain unchanged. Others, meanwhile, have been shuffled around to accommodate venue availability. Tyler Childers is still on board as support for all the new dates.
Check out the updated itinerary below, and look for tickets here.
With Live Nation and AEG halting all their touring productions through the end of the month to limit the spread of coronavirus, this sort of rescheduling will become commonplace. Already acts like Deafheaven, Alice Cooper, Third Eye Blind, Thom Yorke, Wilco, The Strokes, and Céline Dion have canceled our postponed their tours. Festivals have been impacted too, with J. Cole’s Dreamville, Coachella, and even Record Store Day all facing date changes.
Find a full list of impacted events here.
Sturgill Simpson 2020 Tour Dates:
04/20 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
04/22 – Independence, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
04/23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
04/24 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
04/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
04/29 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center
05/01 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
05/02 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/08 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
05/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
05/12 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center
05/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
05/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
05/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/17 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
05/18 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
05/21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/24 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
05/25 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
05/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
05/29 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
05/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/31 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre