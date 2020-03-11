Sufjan Stevens and Stepfather Lowell Brams Share “Climb That Mountain”: Stream

Sufjan Stevens, photo by Philip Cosores

Sufjan Stevens and his stepfather Lowell Brams have shared “Climb That Mountain”, a new single from their forthcoming collaborative album, Aporia.

While they haven’t been a family band for very long, Stevens and Brams have been jamming together for years, even before the pair founded Asthmatic Kitty Records in 1999. At some point they started recording these informal riffs, and Aporia is the heavily-curated result: thousands of hours of unstructured ideas distilled into compact New Age songs.



At three minutes long, “Climb That Mountain” is a single, glorious swell. It’s built around an 11-note refrain, with layers of complexity and loveliness slowly built over top. The song reaches its zenith with heavenly choirs, before all that rising drama stops. The calm at the end mimics how it feels to reach the peak of a summit, with the sun shining above, and seemingly all of creation laid out below. Scroll onwards to stream “Climb That Mountain”.

Aporia is out March 27th and pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, Sufjan Stevens and Lowell Brams had shared “The Unlimited” and “The Runaround”. Last fall, Stevens released his score to The Decalogue, a collaboration with the New York City Ballet.