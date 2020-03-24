Summerfest 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The 2020 edition of Summerfest has been rescheduled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The annual event is considered the largest music festival in the United States, drawing upwards of 800,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin each summer. This year’s festival was to take place over 11 days between June 24th and July 5th. It has now been rescheduled for September 3rd-5th, 10th-12th, and 17th-19th.



“The new dates provide the best possible option to deliver the Summerfest experience our fans and sponsors have grown to love; we are doing everything possible to continue a tradition which spans five decades,” Summerfest President Don Smiley said in a statement.

Tickets for the original dates will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Additional information, including details on who will be performing, “will follow soon.”

Prior to its postponement, Summerfest had announced several scheduled performers, including Guns N’ Roses, Justin Bieber, Dave Matthews Band, Chris Stapleton, Blink-182, Halsey, and Khalid.

Summerfest is just one of several high-profile events impacted by the coronavirus. Coachella, Bonnaroo, New Orleans Jazz Fest, and Shaky Knees have been pushed to the fall, while Sonic Temple, Glastonbury, SXSW and Ultra Music Festival were canceled outright.