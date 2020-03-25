Menu
Punk Supergroup Fake Names (Refused, Bad Religion, Minor Threat) Announce Debut Album, Unleash “Brick”: Stream

The self-titled effort is due out on May 8th via Epitaph Records

on March 25, 2020, 10:00am
Fake Names supergroup album
Glen E. Friedman

Fake Names, a punk supergroup featuring Refused singer Dennis Lyxzén and Bad Religion / Minor Threat guitarist Brian Baker,  will unleash their debut album this spring. In advance of the LP’s release, the band has unveiled the single “Brick”.

The group, which is rounded out by guitarist Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace, One Last Wish) and bassist Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside), will release a self-titled LP on May 8th via Epitaph Records. The 28-minute, 10-song album was produced by Hampton and Geoff Sanoff, and recorded at Little Steven’s Renegade Studios in New York City.

The band actually played its first-ever gig in January 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. A little over a year later, Fake Names are unveiling their first single, “Brick”.

The track clocks in at under two minutes, featuring a bouncy punk riff and an anthemic chorus. Matt Schulz (Holy F**k), who performed with the band at the aforementioned Brooklyn gig, is credited with playing drums on “Brick”. However, no official permanent drummer for the band is listed in a press release announcing the album.

Watch the video for “Brick” and see the artwork and tracklist for Fake Names’ debut LP below. Pre-order the LP here.

Fake Names Artwork:

Fake Names album cover

Fake Names Tracklist:
01. All For Sale
02. Driver
03. Being Them
04. Brick
05. Darkest Days
06. Heavy Feather
07. First Everlasting
08. This Is Nothing
09. Weight
10. Lost Cause

