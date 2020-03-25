Punk Supergroup Fake Names (Refused, Bad Religion, Minor Threat) Announce Debut Album, Unleash “Brick”: Stream

Glen E. Friedman, photo by Glen E. Friedman

Fake Names, a punk supergroup featuring Refused singer Dennis Lyxzén and Bad Religion / Minor Threat guitarist Brian Baker, will unleash their debut album this spring. In advance of the LP’s release, the band has unveiled the single “Brick”.

The group, which is rounded out by guitarist Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace, One Last Wish) and bassist Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside), will release a self-titled LP on May 8th via Epitaph Records. The 28-minute, 10-song album was produced by Hampton and Geoff Sanoff, and recorded at Little Steven’s Renegade Studios in New York City.



The band actually played its first-ever gig in January 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. A little over a year later, Fake Names are unveiling their first single, “Brick”.

The track clocks in at under two minutes, featuring a bouncy punk riff and an anthemic chorus. Matt Schulz (Holy F**k), who performed with the band at the aforementioned Brooklyn gig, is credited with playing drums on “Brick”. However, no official permanent drummer for the band is listed in a press release announcing the album.

Watch the video for “Brick” and see the artwork and tracklist for Fake Names’ debut LP below. Pre-order the LP here.

Fake Names Artwork:

Fake Names Tracklist:

01. All For Sale

02. Driver

03. Being Them

04. Brick

05. Darkest Days

06. Heavy Feather

07. First Everlasting

08. This Is Nothing

09. Weight

10. Lost Cause