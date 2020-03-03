Tame Impala Bring The Slow Rush to Kimmel: Watch

Tame Impala perform on Kimmel

Next week, Tame Impala will hit the road in support of their new album,The Slow Rush. On Monday night, Kevin Parker’s psych-rock outfit stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to offer fans a sneak peak of what they can expect once the bands takes the stage.

Parker and co. performed two tracks from The Slow Rush — “Lost in Yesterday” and “Breathe Deeper” — bathed in the glow of psychedelic visuals displayed on a video backdrop. Replay both performances below.



Tame Impala will perform a brief run of west coast shows starting next week, but the real action begins in late May when the band launches a more extensive US tour. The docket also includes notable festival appearances at Governors Ball in New York and Bonnaroo in Tennessee. Grab tickets to Tame Impala’s upcoming shows here.

Tame Impala Tour Dates:

03/09 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *

03/10 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum *

03/11 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum *

03/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

03/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $

03/21 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pa’l Norte

04/18 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre ^

04/20 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena ^

04/23 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena ^

04/25 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre ^

04/28 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena ^

05/23 – London, UK @ All Points East

05/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

05/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum #

05/31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

06/02 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

06/03 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre #

06/05 – Randall’s Island, NY @ Governors Ball

06/06 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

06/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

06/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena #

06/11 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena #

06/12 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center #

06/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

07/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

07/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center #

07/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center #

07/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center #

07/23 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center #

07/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

07/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

07/28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena #

07/30 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center #

08/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena #

08/03 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center #

08/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

08/07 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre #

* = w/ Clairo

$ = w/ MGMT

^ = w/ Khruangbin

# = w/ Perfume Genius