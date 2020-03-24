Taylor Swift Suggests She was “Framed” by Kim and Kanye

Taylor Swift

Ever since the 2016 release of The Life of Pablo, Taylor Swift has claimed that she never gave Kanye West permission to call her “a bitch” on the track “Famous”. Though the pop singer did concede that she and the rapper brainstormed over the phone about the single’s other infamous line (“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex”), she has vehemently denied approving anything else.

Coming to her husband’s defense, Kim Kardashian took to Snapchat later that year to unveil bits of that phone call which seemed to prove that not only did Kanye ask for permission to use the “bitch lyric”, but that Swift did in fact consent. Swift refuted the authenticity of Kim’s clip and promptly slammed it as “character assassination”. And it turns out, Swift may have been right all along.



This past weekend, all 25 minutes of Swift and Kanye’s phone call was leaked online. While some parts of Kanye and Kim’s story remained true — such as the brainstorming over the “sex” lyric — the full video clip failed to include any mention of the “bitch” line, much less Swift’s approval of it.

At the very least it looks as though Kim’s Snapchat version of the phone call was inaccurate or incomplete. However, Swift sounds certain that it was done on purpose and likely with malicious intent. On her Instagram Stories on Monday, the pop star posted a statement saying that “somebody” had framed her,

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)… SWIPE up to see what really matters.”

Obviously that “somebody” is referring to Kim and possibly also Kanye. After Kim posted her version of the call on Snapchat, the backlash against Swift was, for lack of a better word, swift. And, as the Lover singer said, it took really took a toll on her.

“A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on,” Swift told her fans during a 2018 concert in Arizona. “Then a lot of people were calling me a lot of things on social media and I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was going to get to do this anymore.” If you’ll recall, a lot of Swift’s stage setup and merchandise around that time featured plenty of snake imagery, a reference to the sketchy “snake” status put on her by Kim.

Neither Kanye nor Kim have commented since the full phone call leaked over the weekend. Swift, meanwhile, is encouraging her fans to donate to the World Health Organization and Feeding America amidst this global coronavirus crisis. She also has a bunch of tour dates in the coming months, and you can snag tickets here.

Below, check out the full phone call vs. Kim’s Snapchat version.