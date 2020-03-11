Tegan and Sara Announce “We’re Seeing Colors Tour”

Tegan and Sara, photo by Trevor Brady

Tegan and Sara have mapped out an extensive North American tour for the spring and summer. This new round of shows comes in support of their 2019 album, Hey, I’m Just Like You.

Officially dubbed the “We’re Seeing Colors Tour”, the jaunt kicks off May 18th and extends into early September. The indie pop duo is set to play cities such as San Diego, Phoenix, Denver, Kansas City, and Chicago. The identical Quin sisters will also hit Los Angeles, Dallas, Cleveland, Toronto, New York, Boston, and Nashville.



The first half of this trek will feature opening acts Georgia and Jackie Mendoza, while IDER and Claud have been tapped for the second portion.

More dates will be announced soon, but Tegan and Sara are also aware that the coronavirus outbreak could potentially affect their concert schedule. “Proceeding optimistically with planning but will heed all health and safety recommendations about social gatherings as the tour approaches,” the group wrote in a statement.

Tickets for the “We’re Seeing Colors Tour” go on sale this Friday, March 13th at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Check out Tegan and Sara’s complete tour schedule below, and grab tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.

Tegan and Sara 2020 Tour Dates:

05/18 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory #

05/19 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma #

05/20 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory #

05/21 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre #

05/22 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley Festival

05/24 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA $

05/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

05/27 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre #

05/30 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater #

06/01 – Kansas City, MO @ The Pageant #

06/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Egyptian Room #

06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Teatre $

07/03 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre *

07/09-12 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

08/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

08/05 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom *

08/06 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues *

08/07 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater *

08/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *

08/11 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *%

08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex %

08/14 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus %

08/15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues %

08/17 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

08/18 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 %

08/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore %

08/22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem %

08/24 – Richmond, VA @ The National *

08/25 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva *

08/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre *

08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

09/01 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall *

09/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle %

# = w/ Georgia and Jackie Mendoza

$ = w/ Jackie Mendoza only

* = w/ IDER and Claud

% = w/ IDER only