Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine will soon be a free man — and way ahead of schedule. The controversial rapper is set to be released from prison on August 2nd, 2020.

In December, 6ix9ine was sentenced to a total of 24 months, after striking a plea deal on nine federal charges including racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder. Speaking to Complex, a member of the hip-hop artist’s legal team said that 6ix9ine is now being released early “because he’s the perfect model prisoner.”



Born Daniel Hernandez, Tekashi 6ix9ine originally faced 47 years to life behind bars after he and a number of associates were arrested in November 2018 on a slew of federal charges, including attempted murder, assault, racketeering, conspiracy, firearms offenses, and narcotics trafficking. Although he initially pleaded not guilty — he claimed his gangster image was just “an act” — 6ix9ine eventually agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for the lighter, 24-month sentence.

As part of his deal to become a cooperating witness, the rapper admitted to being involved in an attempt to kill a rival gang member, ordering the shooting of Chief Keef, armed robbery, selling heroin, and other crimes. While on the witness stand, 6ix9ine also spoke openly about the countless crimes he committed with fellow Nine Trey gang members, such as the time he ordered an assault on rival rapper Trippie Red and was party to a shooting of Casanova at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The two associates arrested with 6ix9ine, Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack and Anthony “Harv” Ellison, have yet to be sentenced. They are scheduled to appear before a judge on April 1st.