Tenacious D at Lollapalooza 2019, photo by Heather Kaplan

Tenacious D will return to the road this fall for a series of tour dates promoting voter registration and overall civic action through music.

In a statement announcing “The Purple Nurple Tour – Twisting Hard To The Left!”, Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass called Donald Trump “the most divisive, corrupt and dangerous President in the modern history of this country, and we simply cannot stand for another four years of his administration! Now is the time to elect a REAL leader!”



They went on to add: “In 2016, six states were decided by 2 percentage points or less, and ten states were decided by 4 percentage points or less. Swing states played a pivotal role in the outcome of that election, and they will again in 2020. Knowing that, we looked at each other and agreed: just like the tale of Post-Apocalypto, it is time for Tenacious D to RIDE and help save the world from Trumpian destruction. With great rock comes great responsibility.”

Tenacious D’s “The Purple Nurple Tour” consists of 10 shows taking place in September and October. Notably, an October 4th performance at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD will see the band joined by Soulful Symphony.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

In addition to the upcoming tour dates, Tenacious D have announced a graphic novel. Due out on September 15th, it serves as a companion piece to the group’s latest album, Post-Apocalypto, and animated film of the same name. Pre-orders are ongoing here.

Tenacious D 2020 Tour Dates:

06/13 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

09/25 – Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre

09/26 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

09/27 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo State Theatre

09/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

10/01 – Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center

10/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater

10/04 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (w/ Soulful Symphony)

10/05 – Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center

10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/09 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall