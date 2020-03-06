Testament Unleash New Song “Children of the Next Level”: Stream

Testament, photo by Stephanie Cabral

Bay Area metal legends Testament return with their 13th studio album, Titans of Creation, next month. The thrashers have now shared the second single from the LP, “Children of the Next Level”.

The track is a hi-fi headbanger in the vein of classic Bay Area thrash — a style Testament pioneered over three decades ago. Fast, precise, and aggressive, “Children of the Next Level” is a suitable follow-up to the album’s ferocious lead single, “Night of the Witch”. And the band’s wasting no time incorporating the new songs into their live set.



“To all our Testament Legions out there… we hope you have been playing the shit out of our first single ‘Night of the Witch’ and are ready for our second release ‘Children of the Next Level’,” singer Chuck Billy remarked in a press release. “I know we are ready to play it live, so March 6th we are going to debut it for our fans attending the show at the O2 Academy in London. We are going to ask them to pull out there [sic] cameras and put up videos for everyone to enjoy and thrash it up!”

Testament are touring Europe and Asia throughout March before heading on a lengthy North American tour with The Black Dahlia Murder this spring. Get tickets here.

Titans of Creation arrives April 3rd, and can be pre-ordered via Nuclear Blast. Watch a visualizer for “Children of the Next Level” below.