Testament Frontman Chuck Billy Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Testament's Chuck Billy, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

Testament singer Chuck Billy has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a European tour earlier this month. In addition to the thrash-metal legend, the COVID-19 virus has also hit his wife and some of the band’s crew members.

The news comes after reports of illness involving fellow “Bay Strikes Back” tour mates Exodus and Death Angel. Guitarist Gary Holt of Exodus (and also of Slayer) recently revealed he is battling coronavirus-like symptoms and is awaiting his test results. And drummer Will Carroll of Death Angel is reported to be in very serious condition at an ICU.



Chuck Billy’s positive test was announced by Testament via their social pages on Sunday:

“As many of you already know, after returning from the ‘Bay Strikes Back Over Europe Tour’ last week, some of us in Testament have been feeling unwell and have made the decision along with our doctors to be tested for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. As of yesterday morning, Chuck and Tiffany Billy’s tests have come back positive as well as some crew members.

We wanted to reach out to everyone who has been supporting us and expressing concern to inform you that we are doing what’s right, and what’s safe, and have all been quarantining ourselves since our return home; since before we were even tested. We are of course concerned for our families, our friends, our crew, our fellow musicians, and our fans. We’ve reached out to support our fellow Bay Area Bands who are also being proactive in their own camps, staying quarantined and safe, and will speak on their individual situations if and when they are ready to.

At this moment we are currently focused on staying safe and quarantined, resting, getting ourselves back to health, and of course, sending well wishes, prayers, and positive energy towards our friends who are also sick. We also want to send well wishes to all of our fans and supporters in this time of crisis. We’re taking all the necessary steps to stay safe at home and we ask our friends and fans to do the same. Please take care of each other, and stay healthy so we can continue to thrash in the not so distant future!”

Earlier this year, Testament announced that their 13th album, Titans of Creation, will arrive on April 3rd. The Bay Area thrash legends are scheduled to kick off a North American tour with The Black Dahlia Murder, and Municipal Waste in late April, but it remains to be seen if the trek will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and/or Chuck Billy’s health.

See Testament’s Instagram post below, followed by two from Exodus guitarist Gary Holt detailing his and Death Angel drummer Will Carroll’s conditions.