The 1975, photo by Julia Drummond

Whip out those calendars because The 1975 have once again delayed their new album. Notes on a Conditional Form is now due out May 22nd.

The 1975 unveiled the release date news on social media on Monday, along with the album’s full 22-song tracklist. Additionally, the English outfit shared what appears to be new album cover artwork, seen below.



Today’s delay is just the latest hitch in the album cycle for Notes. The follow-up to last year’s A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships was originally slated for arrival February 21st, but was pushed back to April 24th. Here’s hoping this new May date sticks.

Although the group never explicitly state it, the repeated album postponements are — like for so many other musicians — presumably due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Pre-order details can be found here.

To tide fans over, The 1975 plan to release a new song called “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America” this Friday, April 3rd. The track follows “Frail State of Mind”, “People”, “The 1975”, and “Me & You Together Song”.

Despite the pandemic, The 1975 are still expected to tour in the coming months. Grab your concert tickets here.

// N O T E S O N A C O N D I T I O N A L F O R M – 2 2 M A Y – P R E O R D E R N O W // L O V E https://t.co/CMaYOANpbx pic.twitter.com/ZC35ixyffQ — The 1975 (@the1975) March 30, 2020

// J E S U S C H R I S T 2 0 0 5 G O D B L E S S A M E R I C A – F R I D A Y // L O V E pic.twitter.com/DM4dtCjeNb — The 1975 (@the1975) March 30, 2020

Notes on a Conditional Form Tracklist:

01. The 1975

02. People

03. The End (Music for Cars)

04. Frail State of Mind

05. Streaming

06. The Birthday Party

07. Yeah I Know

08. Then Because She Goes

09. Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America

10. Roadkill

11. Me & You Together Song

12. I Think There’s Something You Should Know

13. Nothing Revealed / Everything Denied

14. Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)

15. Shiny Collarbone

16. If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)

17. Playing On My Mind

18. Having No Head

19. What Should I Say

20. Bagsy Not in Net

21. Don’t Worry

22. Guys