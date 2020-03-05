Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Win The Band and Robbie Robertson Records on Vinyl

In celebration of Magnolia Pictures' new documentary Once Were Brothers

by
on March 05, 2020, 12:08pm
0 comments
The Band Once Were Brothers documentary trailer Robbie Robertson Martin Scorsese header
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band

The Band and Robbie Robertson have been immortalized in a new documentary titled, Once Were Brothers. Based on Robertson’s 2017 memoir Testimony, this confessional, cautionary, and occasionally humorous documentary offers an engaging portrait of Robertson’s youth and his journey toward creating a rock and roll institution.

In celebration, we’re giving away one hell of a prize pack courtesy of Magnolia Pictures. Four winners will take home a copy of Testimony, in addition to a bundle of vinyl, specifically Robertson’s 2019 album Sinematic and 50th anniversary reissues of both The Band’s 1968 opus Music from the Big Pink and its 1969 self-titled followup.

To win, simply enter using the widget below — if you don’t see the widget, click here to enter — and revisit the trailer for the documentary shortly after.

Once Were Brothers is currently in theaters everywhere.

The Band and Robbie Robertson Vinyl Bundle

Previous Story
Netflix Shares Trailer for Ozark Season Three: Watch
Next Story
Local Natives Perform “Dark Days” with Amelia Meath, “When Am I Gonna Lose You” on Kimmel: Watch
No comments