The Eagles Reschedule “Hotel California Tour”

The Eagles’ “Hotel California Tour” was suspended due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The band has now rescheduled the impacted dates for later this year.
The lineup of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey, and Vince Gill will play shows in Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, St. Paul, Dallas, and Phoenix throughout the months of September and October.
Each night’s concert will feature a full performance of 1976’s Hotel California, with an accompanying orchestra and choir, followed by an additional set of the band’s greatest hits. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. local time, with a brief intermission.
Eagles “Hotel California” Tour Dates:
08/29 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/30 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
09/18 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/19 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Forum
10/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Forum