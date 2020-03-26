Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

The Eagles Reschedule “Hotel California Tour”

The celebratory tour will resume in September

by
on March 26, 2020, 10:49am
0 comments
Eagles Hotel California Tour 2020
The Eagles, photo by George Holz

The Eagles’ “Hotel California Tour” was suspended due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The band has now rescheduled the impacted dates for later this year.

The lineup of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey, and Vince Gill will play shows in Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, St. Paul, Dallas, and Phoenix throughout the months of September and October.

Tickets to the rescheduled concerts will be honored for the new dates. If you didn’t already have tickets, you can purchase them here.

Each night’s concert will feature a full performance of 1976’s Hotel California, with an accompanying orchestra and choir, followed by an additional set of the band’s greatest hits. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. local time, with a brief intermission.

Eagles “Hotel California” Tour Dates:
08/29 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/30 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
09/18 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/19 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Forum
10/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Forum

Previous Story
Animated TV Series Are Staying in Production As Rest of Industry Shuts Down Due to Coronavirus
Next Story
Beyond the Boys’ Club: Adrienne Cowan of Seven Spires
No comments