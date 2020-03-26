The Eagles Reschedule “Hotel California Tour”

The Eagles, photo by George Holz

The Eagles’ “Hotel California Tour” was suspended due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The band has now rescheduled the impacted dates for later this year.

The lineup of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey, and Vince Gill will play shows in Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, St. Paul, Dallas, and Phoenix throughout the months of September and October.



Tickets to the rescheduled concerts will be honored for the new dates. If you didn’t already have tickets, you can purchase them here

Each night’s concert will feature a full performance of 1976’s Hotel California, with an accompanying orchestra and choir, followed by an additional set of the band’s greatest hits. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. local time, with a brief intermission.

Eagles “Hotel California” Tour Dates:

08/29 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/30 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

09/18 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/19 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Forum

10/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Forum