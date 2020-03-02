The Hollies Announce First US Tour in 18 Years

British Invasion legends The Hollies have announced dates for their first US tour in over 18 years. The trek, dubbed “The Road Is Long Tour”, will bring the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers across the country this summer.
Things kick off in Saratoga, California on July 8th, after which the band will stop in Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Antonio, Austin, Chicago, Washington, and more before concluding things in Boston, Massachusetts on July 26th. Best of all, The Hollies are already promising fans a magic rundown of their biggest hits, including “The Air That I Breathe”, “Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress)”, “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother”, and more.
“We are very excited to bring our ‘The Road Is Long Tour’ to the USA and play for all the fans who have waited so long to see us back in America,” drummer Bobby Elliott said in a press release. “The show will include all of our greatest hits and we cannot wait to get back on the road Stateside.”
“We have very fond memories of our tours in the US and how much the country means to us as a band,” added guitarist Tony Hicks. “We look forward to seeing you all very soon.”
Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, March 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. After that, you can grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.
In the meantime, check out The Hollies’ updated tour schedule below.
The Hollies 2020 Tour Dates:
03/31 – St. Thomas, VI @ Flower Power Cruise 2020
04/15 – Aberdeen, UK @ Aberdeen Music Hall
04/17 – Glasgow, UK @ The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
04/18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
04/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
04/23 – Buxton, UK @ Buxton Opera House
04/24 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead
04/25 – Scarborough, UK @ Scarborough Spa
04/26 – York, UK @ York Barbican
04/30 – Bath, UK @ The Forum
05/01 – Cardiff, UK @ St. David’s Hall
05/02 – Guildford, UK @ G Live
05/03 – Nottingham, UK @ Theatre Royal Concert Hall
05/06 – Southend-On-Sea, UK @ Cliffs Pavilion
05/07 – Bournemouth, UK @ Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
05/08 – Eastbourne, UK @ Congress Theatre
05/09 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
05/20 – Essen, DE @ Colosseum Theater
05/21 – Uden, NL @ Theater Markant
05/23 – Beaufort, LU @ Medieval Castle Beaufort
05/25 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
05/27 – Rostock, DE @ Stadthalle Rostock
05/28 – Dresden, DE @ MESSE DRESDEN, HALLE 1
05/29 – Zwickau, DE @ Stadthalle Zwickau
05/30 – Schwerin, DE @ Sport- und Kongresshalle Schwerin
07/08 — Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
07/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Saban Theater
07/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Smith Center for the Performing Arts
07/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
07/14 — San Antonio, TX @ The Tobin Center HEB Hall
07/15 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
07/16 — Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre
07/18 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
07/19 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
07/21 — Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center Concert Hall
07/23 — Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
07/24 — Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
07/25 — Mashantucket, CT @ The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
07/26 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
10/15 – Tunbridge Wells, UK @ Assembly Hall Theatre
10/16 – Coventry, UK @ Warwick Arts Centre
10/17 – Cheltenham, UK @ Cheltenham Town Hall
10/18 – Leicester, UK @ De Montfort Hall
10/22 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange
10/23 – Kings Lynn, UK @ Alive Corn Exchange
10/24 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea Grand Theatre
10/25 – Basingstoke, UK @ The Anvil
10/29 – Dartford, UK @ The Orchard Theatre
10/30 – Croydon, UK @ Fairfield Halls
10/31 – Malvern, UK @ Malvern Theatres
11/01 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Milton Keynes Theatre
11/05 – Bradford, UK @ St. George’s Hall
11/06 – Scunthorpe, UK @ Baths Hall
11/07 – Southport, UK @ Southport Theatre and Convention Center
11/08 – Darlington, UK @ Darlington Hippodrome