The Hollies Announce First US Tour in 18 Years

The Hollies, photo via the band's website

British Invasion legends The Hollies have announced dates for their first US tour in over 18 years. The trek, dubbed “The Road Is Long Tour”, will bring the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers across the country this summer.

Things kick off in Saratoga, California on July 8th, after which the band will stop in Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Antonio, Austin, Chicago, Washington, and more before concluding things in Boston, Massachusetts on July 26th. Best of all, The Hollies are already promising fans a magic rundown of their biggest hits, including “The Air That I Breathe”, “Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress)”, “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother”, and more.



“We are very excited to bring our ‘The Road Is Long Tour’ to the USA and play for all the fans who have waited so long to see us back in America,” drummer Bobby Elliott said in a press release. “The show will include all of our greatest hits and we cannot wait to get back on the road Stateside.”

“We have very fond memories of our tours in the US and how much the country means to us as a band,” added guitarist Tony Hicks. “We look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, March 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. After that, you can grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

In the meantime, check out The Hollies’ updated tour schedule below.

The Hollies 2020 Tour Dates:

03/31 – St. Thomas, VI @ Flower Power Cruise 2020

04/15 – Aberdeen, UK @ Aberdeen Music Hall

04/17 – Glasgow, UK @ The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

04/18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

04/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

04/23 – Buxton, UK @ Buxton Opera House

04/24 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead

04/25 – Scarborough, UK @ Scarborough Spa

04/26 – York, UK @ York Barbican

04/30 – Bath, UK @ The Forum

05/01 – Cardiff, UK @ St. David’s Hall

05/02 – Guildford, UK @ G Live

05/03 – Nottingham, UK @ Theatre Royal Concert Hall

05/06 – Southend-On-Sea, UK @ Cliffs Pavilion

05/07 – Bournemouth, UK @ Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

05/08 – Eastbourne, UK @ Congress Theatre

05/09 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

05/20 – Essen, DE @ Colosseum Theater

05/21 – Uden, NL @ Theater Markant

05/23 – Beaufort, LU @ Medieval Castle Beaufort

05/25 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

05/27 – Rostock, DE @ Stadthalle Rostock

05/28 – Dresden, DE @ MESSE DRESDEN, HALLE 1

05/29 – Zwickau, DE @ Stadthalle Zwickau

05/30 – Schwerin, DE @ Sport- und Kongresshalle Schwerin

07/08 — Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

07/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Saban Theater

07/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

07/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

07/14 — San Antonio, TX @ The Tobin Center HEB Hall

07/15 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

07/16 — Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

07/18 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

07/19 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

07/21 — Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center Concert Hall

07/23 — Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

07/24 — Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

07/25 — Mashantucket, CT @ The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

07/26 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

10/15 – Tunbridge Wells, UK @ Assembly Hall Theatre

10/16 – Coventry, UK @ Warwick Arts Centre

10/17 – Cheltenham, UK @ Cheltenham Town Hall

10/18 – Leicester, UK @ De Montfort Hall

10/22 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange

10/23 – Kings Lynn, UK @ Alive Corn Exchange

10/24 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea Grand Theatre

10/25 – Basingstoke, UK @ The Anvil

10/29 – Dartford, UK @ The Orchard Theatre

10/30 – Croydon, UK @ Fairfield Halls

10/31 – Malvern, UK @ Malvern Theatres

11/01 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Milton Keynes Theatre

11/05 – Bradford, UK @ St. George’s Hall

11/06 – Scunthorpe, UK @ Baths Hall

11/07 – Southport, UK @ Southport Theatre and Convention Center

11/08 – Darlington, UK @ Darlington Hippodrome