A Quiet Place Is the Gold Standard of Parent Horror

The Horror Virgin turns the red lights on for John Krasinski’s nail-biting thriller

by
on March 02, 2020, 8:42am
The Horror Virgin - A Quiet Place

“Who are we if we can’t protect them? We have to protect them.”

Shh! They’ll hear you. Grab your pillow shoes and meet us at the top of the corn silo as we tiptoe through the cornfields of John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place. We’ll talk under the waterfall about tension-building through sound design, regressive gender expectations, withholding details of the monster, and all those empowering final moments.

The conversation takes a deeper turn, however, as we discuss parenting and childbirth, survivor’s guilt, and the importance of communicating with those you love. We’ll also explore the most important question of all: Is eating beans in the Quiet Place universe a death sentence?

Jenn’s Links

John Krasinski Reveals the Origins of the Quiet Place Monsters

13 Things We Learned About A Quiet Place from John Krasinski

The Silently Regressive Politics of A Quiet Place

Let’s Talk About that Touching Ending to A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place is a metaphor for the terror of parenthood

Toxic Masculinity and the Gender Politics of A Quiet Place

