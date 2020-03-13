Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter Drops Jason Into A Totally ’80s Sex Comedy

The Horror Virgin - Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

“Jason’s body has disappeared from the morgue.”

It’s a very special day and to celebrate, The Horror Virgin has rented a cabin by a muddy lake that’s just perfect for skinny dipping! Join the dance party and help us find our corkscrew with Friday the 13th Part 4: The Final Chapter. We left the door open for you.

We’ll discuss “final” chapters, sex-positive ’80s movies, old-timey porn, and those sweet, sweet Crispin Glover dance moves. So pack your man caboodle and meet us at the rope swing.

We’ve run it through our computer. It says you’re a dead pod.

