Menu
Tunein Player
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter Drops Jason Into A Totally ’80s Sex Comedy

The Horror Virgin smashes through the windows of this not-so-final chapter

by
on March 13, 2020, 12:15am
0 comments
The Horror Virgin - Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
The Horror Virgin - Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

“Jason’s body has disappeared from the morgue.”

It’s a very special day and to celebrate, The Horror Virgin has rented a cabin by a muddy lake that’s just perfect for skinny dipping! Join the dance party and help us find our corkscrew with Friday the 13th Part 4: The Final Chapter. We left the door open for you.

We’ll discuss “final” chapters, sex-positive ’80s movies, old-timey porn, and those sweet, sweet Crispin Glover dance moves. So pack your man caboodle and meet us at the rope swing.

We’ve run it through our computer. It says you’re a dead pod.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser

Jenn’s Links

13 Things You May Not Know About Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th Part 4: The Final Chapter: 10 things you didn’t know

Previous Story
New Music Friday: 9 Albums to Stream
Next Story
HBO’s The Outsider Ultimately Elevated Stephen King’s Novel
No comments